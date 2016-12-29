Honda CB Unicorn 160 launched with updated engine and features

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the commuter motorcycle CB Unicorn 160 with an updated engine, compliant with BS IV emission norms. Another additional safety feature on the motorcycle is the Auto Headlamp On feature, which enhances rider visibility.The updated Unicorn 160 receives the same 162.71cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a 5-speed transmission. However, the 2017 CB Unicorn 160 unit now produces lesser power and torque from its predecessor, at 13.82hp of power and 13.92 Nm of torque viz-a-viz 14.5 hp and 14.61 Nm on the older model.

The 2017 Honda CB Unicorn 160 continues to ride on the same suspension system comprising of telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking duties are carried by a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear with Honda's CBS (Combi Braking System) technology. In addition to this, the key update in the Unicorn 160 is AHO( Auto Headlamp On).

In addition, the 2017 Honda CB Unicorn 160 is now available in a new colour - Matte Blue Metallic. Apart from these, the motorcycle is offered in other existing colours options Black, Grey, White and Red Metallic. The Honda CB Unicorn 160 with the BS4 engine is available with two variants, the prices of which are mentioned below.

Honda CB Unicorn160 STD- Rs 73481

Honda CB Unicorn 160 CBS-Rs 75934

Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi