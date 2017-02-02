Honda CB Shine SP BS 4 launched at Rs 60,675

The company will inaugurate the production flag-off of the motorcycle from its manufacturing plant tomorrow and will soon make it available for deliveries at the dealership.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the BS-IV compliant version of the CB Shine SP at a starting price of Rs 60,675 for the drum brake version and Rs 63,000 for the disc brake variant. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi, as confirmed by an authorised dealership. The company will inaugurate the production flag-off of the motorcycle from its manufacturing plant tomorrow and will soon make it available for deliveries at the dealership.

The Government of India had announced that all the two-wheelers sold in the country should be BS-IV (Bharat Stage-IV) compliant after March, 2017, in order to curb the rising pollution as well as to keep a check on the CO2 emissions. Honda already sells the CB Hornet and Unicorn 160 with the BS-IV engine and all the upcoming and current model lineup will comply to BS-IV norms in the country before the Government's deadline.

Besides the BS-IV norms, the motorcycle remain unchanged. It is powered by the same 124.73 cc air-cooled engine that generates 10.57 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. However, the company has made some minor changes such as a new chrome finished muffler, 3D emblem graphics on the fuel tank, revised tail lamp and a new chrome carburettor cover.