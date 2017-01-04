Honda Africa Twin to be launched in mid-2017 at an expected price of Rs 13 lakh

Honda Africa Twin will be sold as a CKD (Completely Knock-Down) unit and will be priced between Rs 13 and Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the Honda Africa Twin in India in mid 2017 as reported by ET Auto. The Honda Africa Twin will be sold as a CKD (Completely Knock-Down) unit that will help the company to price it aggressively with its competitors such as the Triumph Tiger.

At the heart of the adventure tourer will be a 998 cc, parallel-twin petrol engine that will produce 94 hp of power and 98 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty will be performed by a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), a first in its segment.

The company will localise some of the parts of the upcoming motorcycle and will offer the Africa Twin with safety features such as ABS (Antilock braking System) featuring mode switching capability or 'Adaptive rear ABS Canceling' system and traction control system with three stages. The Adaptive Rear ABS Canceling system disables the ABS at the rear wheel when the rider presses the 'OFF' button. This feature enhances the control during off-roading as ABS can lengthen the braking distance in sand/ mud.

The Honda Africa Twin will also get features like an adjustable seat height, dual headlamps and tapered aluminum handlebar for better riding posture. Expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and 14 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, that adventurer tourer will compete with the likes of the Triumph Tiger, the BMW 1200GS and the Ducati Multistrada Enduro.

The motorcycle was scheduled to be launched in 2016, but the launch was delayed as the company was training its workforce for assembling the CKD models in the country and also due to an earthquake in Japan in 2016, that affected the development process at the company's plant in Hamamatsu in Japan.

The 'Adventure' segment has been growing at a steady rate in the recent past in India and with the Africa Twin, Honda will be able to not just grab a pie of this growing segment but also expand its range of premium motorcycles, which presently isn't as extensive as some of its competitors.