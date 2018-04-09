Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter price, specs, features comparison: Which one should you buy and why?

The automatic scooter segment in India has come a long way and it is growing constantly year by year. The Honda Activa has been the leader in this territory since long and it is still going strong in the Indian two-wheeler market even after over one and a half decade of its launch. The scooter has recently been updated with its fifth generation model rolling out and the new model packs in a lot of new features that surely make it a more desirable offering. The TVS Jupiter, on the other hand, sits at the second spot in sales and is a worthy challenger to the Activa. With five years of its presence in the market, the scooter has found over 2 million homes and is available in a decent range of variants and colours to choose from. Here, we pit the two best selling scooters in India to find out which of the two is better in what way.

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter Design and Styling

The Honda Activa 5G in its latest avatar looks essentially the same when it comes to the overall body styling and silhouette. However, there are some subtle changes that have been implemented for the good. One of the most prominent changes on the new Honda Activa 5G is the LED headlamp up front that intends to offer good illumination at nights. The scooter also receives chrome accents on the apron that make the scooter look a bit upmarket. The TVS Jupiter, on the other hand, looks sportier than the Activa, all thanks to the sharp creases and lines that run across the entire body. Keeping in mind that design is a subjective matter, there cannot be a clear winner in this regard. But if you ask us, the Jupiter wins in our books in the looks department.

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter Engine specifications

The new Honda Activa 5G draws power from the same 109.2cc engine from the outgoing model. The refined mill is good for shedding out 8 bhp of power along with 9 Nm of torque. The TVS Jupiter, in comparison, gets a 109.7cc engine. However, the power and torque figures are slightly lesser than the Activa at 7.88 bhp and 8 Nm respectively. Both scooters get automatic transmission to offer convenience, especially to the female riders. The Honda Activa 5G and TVS Jupiter offer similar mileage figures and the overall fuel efficiency stand at close to 45 kmpl.

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter engine specifications

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter Features and Convenience

The new Honda Activa 5G gets an LED headlamp to offer better illumination in the dark. Also, the scooter now receives a new seat opening switch near the ignition keyhole, thereby offering better convenience than before. The Activa 5G gets a service due reminder indicator in the instrument cluster. The TVS Jupiter gets an external fuel fill that comes across as a huge benefit as you do not have to step off the scooter every time to refuel. Also, there is a pass by switch that comes as a safety feature. The TVS Jupiter gets a low fuel warning light on the instrument cluster. The scooter also comes with an optional front disc brake that is not present on the Activa. Both scooters get optional mobile charging provision to offer convenience to the rider.

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter features

Honda Activa 5G vs TVS Jupiter Price and Our Take

There is no denying the fact that the new Honda Activa 5G with its latest update is now more desirable. The scooter gets a segment first LED headlamp and it now has more and better features than before. The scooter is priced in India at Rs 52,460 for the base model while the top end trim will cost you Rs 54,325. The TVS Jupiter, on the other hand, is cheaper than the Activa 5G by almost Rs 3,000 as its price starts at Rs 49,966. The scooter comes in a total of four variants out of which one is the Classic edition is the top end one that gets a large windscreen along with an upmarket premium treatment.

Price Honda Activa 5G TVS Jupiter (ex-showroom, Delhi) STD - Rs 52,460 Standard - Rs 49,966 DLX - Rs 54,325 ZX - Rs 52,989 ZX Disc - Rs 55,066 Classic Edition - Rs 56,056

Both scooters have their own USPs. While the Honda Activa 5G offers features like LED headlamp, seat opening switch and more, the TVS Jupiter offers external fuel fill, pass by switch and other useful bits. Also, the Activa has slightly better performance numbers and a more refined engine than the Jupiter while the latter feels peppy on the go. In terms of features, both the scooters are almost at par with each other but the Jupiter undercuts the Activa in pricing that works as a bonus for it. Stay tuned with us as we will bring the comprehensive comparison review of the two scooters very soon!