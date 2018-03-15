Honda Activa 5G vs Activa 4G: Key differences that make India’s favourite scooter even better

The new Honda Activa 5G has just been launched in India and as the suffix suggests, it marks the arrival of the fifth-generation model. The Activa has been in India for over one decade now and it is still going strong in the Indian two-wheeler market. In fact, the Activa now sits at the top as the best selling two-wheeler not in India, but across the globe. The launch of the new Honda Activa 5G means that the Activa 4G has been discontinued and it has been replaced by the former. The company sells more than 3 lakh units of the Honda Activa a month and that in itself shows its edge over the competition when it comes to sales numbers. Motivated by this, the company unveiled the new generation model at Auto Expo 2018 and launched later. Here we bring the top differences between the Honda Activa 5G and the older Activa 4G and how the new model fares against the previous one.

Honda Activa 5G vs Activa 4G: Styling

The new Honda Activa 5G essentially looks like Activa 4G but there are some nips and tucks that improves the overall styling of the scooter, The latest Activa now gets different chrome highlights at the front that make it look quite significant from the previous generation model. Also, the new Activa 5G comes with some new colour options that were absent from the colour palette of Activa 4G.

Honda Activa 5G vs Activa 4G: Features

One of the most prominent changes on the new Honda Activa 5G is the new LED headlamp that is easily a segment first feature. Besides this, the new scooter also comes with a push button with the help of which the rider can unlock the underseat storage and it is located right near the ignition keyhole. Another update is the digital-analog instrument cluster that was present in the previous model. The cluster also has a service due indicator that did not use to come on the 4G model. The scooter now has front and rear retractable hooks as against a single hook in the Activa 4G.

Honda Activa 5G vs Activa 4G: Colours

The new Honda Activa 5G is available for sale in even more colour options out of which the new Dazzle Yellow Metallic is the most interesting one. When compared to the Activa 4G, the new model is available in as many as eight shades and hence, the customer gets numerous choices.