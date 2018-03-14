New Honda Activa 5G launched at a price of Rs 52,460: World’s best selling scooter just got better

The new Honda Activa 5G has just been launched in India at a price of Rs 52,460. The scooter has been launched in two versions viz STD and DLX and the latter can be yours for a price of Rs 54,325 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Activa 5G was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. One of the most prominent changes on the new Honda Activa 5G is the new LED headlamp that is a segment first feature. The front end of the scooter now receives chrome inserts that make it look quite different from the previous generation model. Another change on the new Activa 5G is that it now gets a new digital-analog instrument cluster that has a service reminder indicator as well. The scooter also gets a smart button at the front that helps to open the underseat storage with a push. Powering the new Honda Activa 5G is a 109.19cc engine mated to an automatic transmission system. The refined engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 9 Nm.

The braking to the new Honda Activa 5G is taken care of with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. Like other Honda scooters, this one too, gets the company's patented Combi Braking System (CBS) for added safety and convenience. The mechanism behind this tech is that both brakes get applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only.

The Honda Activa 5G challenges the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Duet in the Indian automatic scooter market. The Activa has been at the throne for many years now and the company sells over 3 lakh units of the Activa per month, making it the best selling two-wheeler in the world.