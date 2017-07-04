Honda 2Wheelers registers 4% growth in sales, announces GST price cuts up to Rs 5,500

Honda 2Wheelers India has registered a 4% growth in total sales in June 2017 at 4,44,712 units compared to 4,27,222 units in the same period last year. The brand maintained its market share of 26% while announcing price cuts of up to Rs 5,500 in lieu of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Honda's domestic sales, including scooters and motorcycles, grew by 2% from 4,07,979 units in June 2016 to 4,16,498 units in June 2017. The company's automatic scooter sales clocked 2,71,017 units in June 2017 compared to 2,65,361 units sold in June 2016. In the domestic motorcycle segment, Honda has been able to maintain the second position for three consecutive months. Motorcycles sales grew 2% from 1,42,618 units in June 2016 to 1,45,481 units in June 2017.

Honda 2Wheelers India’s exports jumped by 47% to 28,215 units in June 2017 from 19,243 units in the same period a year ago.

The Japanese brand has announced price cuts up to Rs 5,500, depending upon the state of purchase and the model. “In June 2017, customers preferred to buy Honda 2Wheelers even though many in the industry offered pre-GST discounts. Starting July 1, Honda is passing on the GST benefit applicable in most of the states to our valued customers who now get significant savings going up to Rs. 5,500 depending on the model and the state of purchase,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd said.

Also read: Honda Cliq Review: How this scooter will compete with motorcycles in rural areas?

Honda's latest addition to the scooter market is the Cliq which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 41,784 (ex-showroom, Jaipur) in Rajasthan, and will eventually be made available in other markets across the country in July 2017.