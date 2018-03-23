Home-made motorcycles with car engines: Desi jugaad of Maruti 800 engine on two wheels

The Indian two-wheeler industry is mostly dominated by commuters that are comfortable and have gigantic mileage figures. However, there is a load of motorcycle enthusiasts in the country but turns out that superbikes are an expensive proposition for most. But to these guys, just because you can't buy one doesn't mean you can't have one, so they took matters in their own hands and built their own version of 'superbikes' mounting them with car engines. If you've heard of Boss Hoss and Dodge Tomahawk, these motorcycles are fitted with giant car engines as well.

16 Moto Performance: The first one comes from 16 Moto Performance, Chennai-based custom builder, which mounted a motorcycle with a Maruti 800 engine. The frame and fuel tank have been customised to fit the engine, which has been covered under a custom case. The motorcycle gets a single seat and the frame has been painted red which rather looks good.

It gets wide handlebar and has a cruiser appeal. Up front it gets upside down forks, a gas charged monoshock at the back and discs brakes at both ends. According to Cartoq, the customiser says it takes Rs 5.5 lakh to build one of these motorcycles.

Maruti M800: Another one from the same custom shop, 16 Moto Performance, is a scrambler style motorcycle with a Maruti 800 engine. It took the customiser three years to built the motorcycle, which also uses some parts from the KTM 390 Duke.

It gets an auto clutch and has a chain drive for which the chain was taken from a Royal Enfield Bullet. The end product weighs in at 250-300 kg and is capable of doing speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Mitsubishi Uplander: The Uplander is a motorcycle powered by an 800c three-cylinder engine borrowed from Maruti 800 and is built on Royal Enfield Classic chassis, and also retains other parts like headlamp, fenders and suspension setup.

The fuel tank has been custom built to make space for the engine, of which a lot is seen jutting at the sides of the motorcycle. The rear wheel is shaft driven and the tyre also comes from a car.

Royal Enfield Classic 500: Another Royal Enfield based motorcycle with a car engine, this bike gets even more of a cruiser-inspired styling and gets a custom fuel tank with graphics on it. It has been mounted with a Maruti 800 engine with the crankcase of original Royal Enfield engine. It has been fitted with dual discs up front and a single disc at the back.

Hammerhead: Built by 20-year-old Ruzbeh from Gujarat, the Hammerhead is unique on this list. Quite like the Russian motorcycle we once reported about, the Hammerhead also has AWD (all-wheel-drive) system. It is powered by Maruti 800’s 796cc engine that transfers power to the front and rear wheel through dual propeller shafts and is paired with a 4-speed transmission.

The Hammerhead also gets a surround sound music system that can get connected to a smartphone. This unique bike has made it into the Indian Book of Records.

Since we began with talking about the Boss Hoss and Dodge Tomahawk, here are some interesting facts about the two. Boss Hoss, in fact, is perhaps the well-known firm when it comes to mounting a car engine on a motorcycle. The current Boss Hoss line-up includes 4.8-litre and 6.2-litre Chevy engines that make 295 and 445 bhp, respectively, but it used to offer an incredible 8.2-litre version making over 500 bhp.

Dodge Tomahawk, on the other hand, is powered by an 8.3-litre V10, making 500 bhp. After the 2003 concept, only nine were theoretically offered for sale, to be built to order for a mere $555,000 each. The condition for sale? You weren't allowed to ride it. The company claimed a top speed of 300 mph (480 km/h) but was never tested and is probably rubbish.