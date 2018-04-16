Hero XPulse 200 price and launch details revealed: 300cc streetfighter on cards too

The new Hero XPulse 200 will be launched in India in the second half of the current year. The launch and the price details of the motorcycle have been revealed recently by the folks at Autocar Professional. The new Hero XPulse 200 will be the most affordable adventure motorcycle that one can buy in India. The bike will be significantly cheaper than the Royal Enfield Himalayan and it will cost almost half than the latter. The new Hero XPulse 200 gets power from the same engine that runs the Xtreme 200R. That said, the engine displaces 200cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine that is good for shedding 18 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 17 Nm. The gearbox is a five-speed unit.

Hinting on the launch of Hero XPulse 200, Malo Le Masson, head, Global product planning, Hero MotoCorp said,"If you look at the premium market in India, 70 percent is below Rs 100,000. So this is why first we are concentrating on bringing the Xtreme 200R and the XPulse 200. We are looking first at this segment because from a volume standpoint, this is the biggest."

The suspension system of the Hero XPulse 200 is taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The braking to the new Hero XPulse 200 is done with disc brakes that have been assisted at both ends. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the motorcycle in order to provide added safety and convenience. The new adventure tourer by Hero MotoCorp will be assisted with a fully digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle will also get LED headlight that should offer a decent illumination in the dark.

Hero MotoCorp may also launch a 300cc streetfighter that will come based on the XF3R that was put on display at the Auto Expo 2016. After the company makes its focus into the Rs 1 lakh segment, it will enter into the 250cc to 500cc segment that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. More details on the new Hero XPulse 200 to be revealed in the days to come. Stay tuned with us!

Source: Autocar Professional