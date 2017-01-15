Hero MotoCorp unveils new Glamour in Argentina, launch in March 2017

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the all-new Glamour 125 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and this is the first ever product launch of the company outside India. The all new Glamour 125 has received the cosmetic and mechanical updates & will be launched in India by March 2017.The company has not announced the prices, however, considering new updates and BS4 emission norms coming into play by the same time, the Glamour will command a premium over the current generation motorcycle.

The 2017 Glamour 125 will come in a carburetted and FI ( Fuel-Injection) version. It is powered by 125 cc air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC engine produces a maximum power output of 11.4 hp and 11 Nm of torque with Torque-on -Demand. The 125 cc engine will deliver 27 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque with improved fuel efficiency 3 percent for Carburetted engine and 7 percent for FI engine compared to the existing Glamour. For better fuel efficiency, the motorcycle will also get the Hero i3S technology. In addition, new features such as new V-shaped headlight with pilot lamps, LED taillamp and Y spoke alloy wheels are also part of the package. For the safety of the rider, the new Glamour get AHO ( Automatic head lamp) and analog instrument control which shows i3S indicator, fuel gauge and trip indicators. The 2017 Glamour will be available in two versions- Disc brake and Drum brake variants.

The all new Glamour 125 Carburetted version will be offered in Black with Techno Blue, Black with Sports Red, Black with Tornado Grey and Candy Blazing Red, while FI version is offered in Techno Blue with Black, Black with Sports Red and Candy Blazing Red colour options.