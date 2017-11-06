Hero MotoCorp teases new adventure motorcycle, to unveil tomorrow at EICMA

Hero MotoCorp is preparig to unveil a new motorcycle and it seems the inspiration for it comes from the much appreciated motorcycle Impulse, which was capable of off-roading. Hence, the new motorcycle teased is anticipated to be an adventure bike slated to unveil at the EICMA 2017 to be held in Milan on 4th November. The EICMA is one of the most reverred motorcycle shows in the world held every year in Italy. Hero has recorded big numbers in terms sales in India, however, these were only in the commuter segment. Now though, the home-grown brand is bringing its knowledge from ralllying into it road going motorcycles, or at least that is what is evident from its Instagram post. Not much has been revealed in the image, however, the shadow suggests the motorcycle is likely to have a disc upfront, wire spoke wheels and a beak type front fender.

In all possibility, a prototype or a concept version of this motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA and it is expected to be launched sometime next year. While the Impulse also had an off-roading DNA and it did strike a chord with some enthusiasts, it never went on to clock big numbers in sales, mostly owing to a lack of a powerful engine, eventually being discontinued.

Now though, we're anticipating that problem to be solved with the new motorcycle, which could have an all new and powerful engine. It is speculated that this bike will be powered by a 200cc single-cylinder unit that was showcased in the Xtreme 200S concept.

This year's EICMA is also particularly exciting for Indian consumers as another prominent name in motorcycles is set to unveil a new motorcycle. Royal Enfield will be showcasing its brand new 650cc motorcycle at the event this year.