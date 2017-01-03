Hero MotoCorp discontinues Maestro scooter

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Maestro and has also updated its official website with three models on sale - Please, Duet and Maestro Edge

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Maestro and now the company sells only the Maestro Edge, Pleasure and Duet in its scooter lineup in the country, as seen on the company's official website. The company had launched the Maestro Edge in 2015, and was sold alongside the standard Maestro scooter. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now possibly discontinued the Maestro as the tie-up between Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is nearing its end. Critical parts of the Maestro such as the engine were sourced from Honda and the scooter was largely a rebadged version of the Activa.

The Hero Maestro Edge, however, is powered by Hero's in-house engine and the scooter itself was developed entirely by its own R&D unit. Hence, the company is not required to pay any royalty to Honda on the sale of the Maestro Edge. The air-cooled 110.9cc engine produces 8.31 hp of power at 8000rpm and 8.30 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, paired to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) unit. The scooter is offered in two variants, namely; Self Start with Drum Brake priced at Rs 49,930 and Self Start with Drum Brake and Alloy Wheel that carries a price tag of Rs 51,380. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

The Hero Maestro Edge measures 1,841 mm in length, 695 mm in width, 1,190 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,261 mm. The Maestro offers comfortable riding posture with a saddle height of 775 mm and the scooter rides above the ground at 155 mm. The scooters also feature front telescopic suspension with hydraulic shock absorber and unit swing with spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear.

Similar to one of its competitors, the TVS Jupiter, The Hero Maestro Edge is offered with external fuel lid and is also equipped with the digital-analog instrument cluster, mobile charging port with boot light under the seat and LED tail lamp.