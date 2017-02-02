Hero launches Passion Pro i3S at Rs 50,955

Hero MotoCorp has silently introduced the BS-IV compliant version of the Passion Pro i3S in India that is already on sale according to M/S. K.S. Automobiles, Hero MotoCorp dealership in New Delhi. The Hero Passion Pro i3S is available in only one version equipped with alloy wheels and is priced at Rs 54,005, ex-showroom, Delhi while the on-road price is Rs 62,000 in Delhi.

Mechanical changes include the new i3S technology or auto start/stop function that can be turned off in case it is required. This system turns the engine off when the vehicle is idling for some time and restarts the motor when the clutch is engaged which also improves the fuel economy of the motorcycle. The engine on the commuter motorcycle is the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 8.24 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 4-speed transmission.

Apart from the start/stop technology, the Passion Pro i3S also gets AHO ( Automatic Headlamp On) which is soon to become a mandate for all two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Other changes include body coloured rear view mirrors, a digital/analogue instrument cluster, i3S badging as well as new body graphics. The Passion Pro i3S competes with the likes of the Honda Dream Yuga and the TVS Victor in the entry level commuter motorcycle segment.