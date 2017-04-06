Hero launches BS IV compliant Pleasure with AHO and new colours

After updating the Hero Maestro Edge and Duet, Hero MotoCorp has now updated the 2017 Pleasure automatic scooter with an engine compliant with BS-IV emission norms, along with new features. The 2017 Pleasure now gets Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), new body colours. While the design and styling of the Hero Pleasure remain unchanged, it will now come with some neat features, including a side stand indicator. Prices of the BS IV Pleasure have not been confirmed yet. It will be available in two variants, namely with and without alloy wheels.

The scooter will get new body graphics and will be available in six colours - Pearl White, Matte Grey, Bold Black and Fiery Red, Matte Grey with Red, Matte Grey with White and Matte Grey with Yellow, as well as new body graphics. Other features include tubeless tyres, mobile charging socket and boot light under the seat.

The new Pleasure is powered by the same 102cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 6.9 hp of power and 8.1 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic transmission. The company claims that the scooter delivers a fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl.

The front gets bottom link with spring-loaded hydraulic damper suspension and unit swing with spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The BS-IV complaint Hero Pleasure is 1,750 mm in length, 705 mm in width, 1,115 mm in height and has 1,240 mm of wheelbase. It weighs 101 kg (kerb), has a ground clearance of 125 mm and a 5-litre fuel tank.