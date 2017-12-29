Harley-Davidson to unveil new motorcycles under the moniker 48X and Pan America?

Earlier in December, there was news about trademark filings for 'Harley-Davidson Bronx', and now two more trademarks have been filed for by the American motorcycles manufacturer - 48X and Pan America, according to a report on Motorcycle. While the 'Bronx' was filed for at the US Patent and Trademark Office, the two new monikers have been filed for a trademark at the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The report further added that the trademarks are to be used for “motorcycles and structural parts therefor.” The EUIPO has not revealed the name of the company which has filed for these two, but the most obvious clue is the name 48X, which may be a variation of the existing Sportster Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight. While we can’t completely rule out the possibility of another company’s involvement, we are reasonably confident the names 48X and Pan America were filed by Harley-Davidson.

The brand may fit the 48X with a 750 cc Revolution-X engine instead of the 1,202 cc that the Forty-Eight comes with. The 48X may simply be a variant of the Forty-Eight with, for example, a higher-spec suspension or dual front disc brakes.

Harley-Davidson plans to launch 100 new motorcycles by 2027, out of which some may be electric as well, such as the Live Wire. Given how much Harley-Davidson is pushing its plan of introducing dozens of new models in the next few years, we have to consider the possibility of a more significant difference between the Forty-Eight and the 48X.

Coming to the Pan America, as the name would suggest, this would likely be a touring model capable of crossing continents keeping the occupant in comfort. It would feature 'batwing' fairing, panniers and Harley's trademark Boom! Box infotainment system. As is the case with several of Harley-Davidson's touring models, the Pan America could be powered by the 1,745cc Milwaukee 107 V-twin engine that makes about 150 Nm of peak torque.

