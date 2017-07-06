GST impact on KTM bikes: Prices cut by up to Rs 8,600 across model range including 390 Duke and RC 390

Almost all of the brands in the India motorcycle market have come up with price cuts relating to Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was made official on 1st July. Now, KTM too has revised the price of its product lineup. While total tax charged previously on motorcycles was 30 percent, irrespective of the category or engine displacement, now with GST in place the tax has been relaxed down to 28% for motorcycles with engines below 350cc. KTM happens to have three motorcycles in this category and hence has slashed the prices on all three. Interestingly, as per the new tax structure, motorcycles above 350cc will be taxed at 31 percent, which is higher than before and hence most motorcycle manufacturers have increased prices in the segment. However, KTM has announced a price cut on the 390 Duke and the RC 390 as well.

Ex-showroom prices of the sub 350cc KTM range including the 200 Duke, RC 200 and 250 Duke have been reduced by up to Rs 8,600 post GST. Owing to additional cess on 350cc+ motorcycles, the reduction on ex-showroom prices of the 390 Duke and the RC 390 is up to Rs 5,900.

The rates of reduction vary across states depending on the VAT rates that were applicable before GST. Following are post GST reductions on KTM product line up on ex-showroom, Delhi prices:

Post GST price of the 200 Duke: Rs 1,46,073

Price reduction: Rs 1,487

Post GST price of the RC 200: Rs 1,74,797

Price reduction: Rs 1,729

Post GST price of the 250 Duke: Rs 1,75,693

Price reduction: Rs 1,729

Post GST price of the RC 390: Rs 2,34,267

Price reduction: Rs 3,171

Post GST price of the 390 Duke: Rs 2,29,447

Price reduction: Rs 3,089

Following are reductions on KTM product lineup on ex-showroom, Mumbai prices:

Post GST price of the 200 Duke: Rs 1,44,966

Price reduction: Rs 6,774

Post GST price of the RC 200: Rs 1,73,690

Price reduction: Rs 8,111

Post GST price of the 250 Duke: Rs 1,74,586

Price reduction: Rs 8,143

Post GST price of the RC 390: Rs 2,33,134

Price reduction: Rs 5,301

Post GST price of the 390 Duke: Rs 2,28,313

Price reduction: Rs 5,205