Forget ‘Haathi mat Palo’: Latest video shows Bajaj Dominar biting the dust in front of Royal Enfield Himalayan

Bajaj Auto has been targeting Royal Enfield through its 'Haathi Mat Palo' advertisements since a few months now. In the videos, Bajaj Dominar 400 is being portrayed a better motorcycle than Royal Enfield bikes. In fact, the Pune-based manufacturer is so confident on the Dominar that the series of advertisements under the said campaign just simply refuses to stop. Royal Enfield has officially not responded to this till now. However, various fan clubs have made videos as a reply to Bajaj and these have gained popularity on the web as well. The latest video is the most viral one of all and it shows the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Bajaj Dominar back to backcrossing a path. The video seems to have been shot by one of the riding clubs that have gone for an outing.

Enjoy the video here:

The footage starts with a Royal Enfield Himalayan crossing a particular obstacle quite easily and following it is a Bajaj Dominar 400. The Bajaj flagship motorcycle fails to cross the obstacle and gets stuck. Even after multiple attempts by the rider to cross through, the bikes just refuses to move. After that, fellow riders come to him to get his motorcycle pass the said portion of the path. By the time the video ends, the Dominar could not pass through. While Bajaj Auto will continue to target Royal Enfield by claiming it as heavy motorcycles that have the inability to brake properly and lack the performance factor, the said footage will surely give the Royal Enfield fans a laugh.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is intended towards off-roading while the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a power cruiser meant to go on munch miles on the highways primarily. For this reason, it should be judged by the video that the Dominar is an inferior motorcycle altogether. Now, only time will tell where does this video rivalry goes and if Royal Enfield also decides to step in this fight.