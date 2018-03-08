First-ever Royal Enfield Vintage store opens in Chennai: Find pre-owned, refurbished and restored Enfields under one roof

Royal Enfield has just announced the launch of its first pre-owned motorcycle store in Chennai by the name Vintage. The Royal Enfield Vintage Store is an all-new format that deals exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles. The store has been for existing and potential Royal Enfield customers who look for quality tested and certified pre-owned motorcycles having an optimum value. The Royal Enfield Vintage store also offers a platform for aficionados to own a piece of the Royal Enfield legacy. Within the next one year, Royal Enfield has plans to open 10 more such vintage stores across the country. The new Royal Enfield Vintage store only deals in Royal Enfield badged motorcycles, and it has three lines of business.

First, Pre-owned motorcycles and Refurbished motorcycles, where a proper quality check is conducted and the refurbishment is undertaken as per requirement. Then there are the ‘Restored’ motorcycles, under which the vintage motorcycles are repaired and restored to original condition. The motorcycles will be quality tested, refurbished and repaired by trained Royal Enfield technicians. Each unit will be refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts and spares and go through 92-point quality check. The Vintage Store is located at No. 27, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Velacery main road, Pallikaranai in Chennai.

Also Read: Royal Enfield working on electric cruisers: End of the thump era but would you buy a silent Bullet?



The new Royal Enfield Vintage Store will offer a standardized process and pricing for purchase and sale of pre-owned motorcycles. The store also offers assistance with financing options and provides ensure motor insurance, warranty and post-sales service for motorcycles.

Speaking on the launch of Vintage Store Launch, Shaji Koshy, Head, India+ Business, said, “At Royal Enfield, we are constantly working towards offering new experiences and formats for our customers. With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stories will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. We have observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believe that this business will continue to grow. We are targeting to open ten Vintage stores across the country in the first year.”