Finally! New Suzuki Hayabusa under development: All we know about the world’s favourite hyperbike

The new year 2018 saw unveils and launches by several motorcycle manufacturers, but you would agree that Suzuki hasn't exactly been on a roll. But just maybe, the Japanese brand is saving for one big bomb it'll drop this year - Suzuki Hayabusa. India's favourite superbike has been long overdue for a replacement. Last updated in 2008, Suzuki had been dropping hints about an imminent replacement for the Hayabusa for some years, but in these years, the Busa has fallen behind its sports-tourer rivals. Now though, new details on Motorcycle News reveal some interesting facts about the Suzuki Hayabusa, including that it may come with a semi-automatic gearbox.

According to the report, the patent shows an external semi-automatic gearshift mechanism bolted to the outside of a Suzuki Hayabusa. Unlike a DCT gearbox found on Honda Goldwing, the semi-automatic transmission system on the Suzuki Hayabusa will not require any changes to be made to the engine.

Since the transmission mechanism is an external equipment, Suzuki may offer the semi-automatic system as an option on the Hayabusa.

This new transmission system will also make way for a new kind of launch control. Considering the patent, it doesn't seem that the new Suzuki Hayabusa wouldn't operate fully-automatic. So, when the rider will in the throttle, a computer will time each gearshift for maximum acceleration, without the risk of missed shifts.

There are a lot of speculations over what will happen to the engine. It is expected that the next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa's engine displacement will grow to around 1400cc. It is also assumed that it will be turbocharged, producing close to 200 hp.

In terms of design too, the next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to change drastically. While the styling will be new, keeping aerodynamics and high-speed stability in mind, the new Suzuki Hayabusa will retain the Hayabusa appeal.

Source: Motorcycle News