Fashion meets Fast Bikes: An evening of ramp walks and burning rubber!

Fast bikes and Fashion might seem like apples and oranges, but throw them together and sometimes you might have a quite a show. The results of which were showcased at an event conducted by Gaurav Almal & Kaydee productions, a renowned name in the model industry and pioneer in video production for Honey Singh Badshah. They teamed up with Team RPM a popular Delhi stunt-crew. Top models (Indian & International) paraded around the ramp sporting the collection from The Next Episode by designer Shantanu Singh. The entire choreography has been done by former Miss India & renowned Fashion Choreographer Ms Liza Verma, Makeover Studio RASSA by Cyruss Mathew’s, and leading designer Mr Shantanu Singh. The ramp walks were interjected to the sound of KTM single cylinder riders taking the rounds in clouds of tyre smoke, as the awestruck audience stood by.

In the words of Gaurav Almal & Kaydee (WeTeam), “It’s the pleasure of creating something distinct while paying attention to the minutest of details. We feel very honoured & proud to organized this theme based event, which we believe that one of it’s kind and happened for the first time in the Delhi - NCR region. We would like to thank our dedicated team and our great partner's for their great immense support for rolling out this event.”

They further added, “After witnessing the success of the event, we are now confident and have plans to roll out more interesting and unique events in coming time which will have different shows and can't be replicated.”