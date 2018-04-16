Fancy number plates for two-wheelers in Delhi: Get 0001, 0786 & more at upto Rs 50,000

If you are a motorcycle enthusiast and reside in Delhi, chances are that this bit will take away your Monday Blues. Now, if you plan to buy a new two-wheeler, you can apply for a fancy number plate in the national capital. As per a report on Hindustan Times, the Government of Delhi is currently working on a new proposal that will allow interested customers to purchase fancy VIP numbers straight from the dealership from where they are purchasing their new two-wheeler. The Delhi Government first made a proposal for the fancy number plates last year. Now the final proposal for the auction of the numbers will get clearance in the next 15 days. Customers have been able to buy fancy number plates before as well but there was no proper provision for that.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

With the start of May, the customers will be able to pick the number of their choice. The price of the number 0001 has been kept the highest and it will set you back by Rs 50,000. Following this number will the series starting from 0002 to 0009 and these can be purchased at a price of Rs 30,000 each. This is not where the story of fancy numbers end. Numbers like 0786, 7777, 9999, 1111 are also highly popular among the masses and these have been kept at a starting price of Rs 20,000. Then comes numbers like 2222, 8888, 0100 and 6666 and these will be sold for a price of Rs 15,000 each.

In case you wish to buy fancy VIP numbers in Delhi, you will have to rush to your nearest dealership as the numbers will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. The numbers will be allotted to the customers through the online portal of the dealership itself. There have been a number of enthusiasts in the country that prefer fancy number plates over the regular numbers. Some of them even agree to pay a whopping amount of money to get the desired number of their choice. Now, with the new Government proposal, getting new fancy numbers will get easier and in some cases, customers will also be able to save cash on their desired numbers.

Source: Hindustan Times