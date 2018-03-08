Exclusive: Mahindra Mojo XT300 to get expensive by Rs 5,000 soon: Is UT300 a better buy for Rs 40,000 less?

Mahindra two-wheelers will hike the price of its flagship motorcycle Mojo XT300 in India anytime soon. The information got revealed to Express Drives by a dealer source. The company will increase the price of the Mahindra Mojo XT300 model by Rs 5,000 that is currently on sale at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to our little birdie, Mahindra must have decided to increase the price of the motorcycle owing to the increasing production cost. Mahindra has recently launched the Mojo UT300 in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering cash benefits of Rs 10,000 on the motorcycle until March 31st. With the new price of the XT300, the price difference between the Mojo XT300 and UT300 will be Rs 40,000.

The company managed to bring the cost of the UT300 down by implementing multiple cost-cutting measures. To start with, the inverted forks up front have been replaced with conventional telescopic units and the fuel injection system has given way to a carburetor. Also, the Pirelli tyres have gone to make way for the MRF rubber. A single exhaust unit has also been sacrificed to cut down the costs and hence, the UT300 gets one silencer only.

As already mentioned, with the price hike of the XT300, its price difference with the UT300 will become broader. The sales of the XT300 model have not been satisfactory for the company in the past. Due to this reason and in order to stand more confidently in front of the competition, the company introduced the more affordable UT300 model. The UT300 can be a better buy at its price point, especially when it undercuts its closest rival Bajaj Dominar 400. Now what remains to be seen is whether the move of introducing the Mojo UT300 proves a good move by the company or not. Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy the Mahindra Mojo XT, now is the best time!