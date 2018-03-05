Electric Adventure Bike Zero DSR Black Forest Edition claims 250kms range on a charge: Range enough to impress?

Zero Motorcycles has just taken the wraps off its DSR electric touring bike. Initially, the motorcycle will be available for sale in the European markets only. The company says that its new Zero DSR Black Forest edition electric bike offers the longest range when compared with any other two-wheeler in the segment. The pricing of the new Zero DSR Black Forest edition has not been announced as of now. The brand has added that the motorcycle will be available for display at the dealerships starting April 2018. The new Zero DSR Black Forest edition electric bike offers a city range of 250 km and on open roads, you can cover 120 km per single full charge. The battery of this motorcycle can be charged in less than an hour and in the said charging time, the battery is good to offer 150 km worth of range. The bike sources its power from a 14.4 kWh battery that churns out a maximum torque output of 146 Nm.

Zero Motorcycles says that the motorcycle has the "highest power and energy density battery tech in the EV industry". The owners of the Zero DSR Black Forest edition electric bike can charge their vehicle through Level II charging stations that have been installed throughout Europe. In order to satisfy the touring needs, the motorcycle has also been assisted with touring accessories like comfort seat, touring screen, hard case panniers, crash bars and a lot more. Additional bits like headlamp guard and fog lights are on offer that delivers benefits when going off-road.

Commenting on the unveiling of DSR Black Forest edition dual purpose electric bike, Umberto Uccell, Managing Director for Zero Motorcycles (Europe) said, "Our customers have been asking for a model like this for years. Riding a Zero is the most connected way to move through nature. The Zero Motorcycles DSR Black Forest extends this to new, longer, and more fun adventures."