EICMA 2017: Triumph unveils 2018 Tiger 800 and 1200 range at Milan

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2018 range of Tiger 800 and 1200 series of adventure touring motorcycles at EICMA motorcycles show being held in Milan, Italy. The new Tiger 1200 is now lighter by 10 kg compared to the previous model, thanks to tweaks to the engine and chassis. Triumph says the new motorcycles come with the "highest level of state-of-the-art technology ever on a Tiger" and features six riding modes including 'Off-road Pro'. The Tiger 1200 motorcycle now also get an up/down quick shifter, an updated cruise control, a full-colour TFT screen, backlit switchgear and keyless ignition. It has also been given new wheels, bodywork and graphics.

Coming to the smaller Tiger, the 800 series of motorcycles have had a total of 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine, which according to Triumph will improve its off-road performance. Triumph has shortened the first gear ratio for better traction while off-roading and for better acceleration for low speeds.

Like 1200, the Tiger 800 now also has a new full-colour TFT screen, updated cruise control, backlit switchgear and a five-way joystick. The 800 series of motorcycles will feature six riding modes including the off-road pro.

Both Tiger 800 and 1200 are available in two states with varying specs - XR which is more road focused and the XC, which offers better off-road capability. Triumph says that the throttle is now more responsive and the exhaust note has been improved as well.

Triumph retails the Tiger 800 motorcycles at a range of Rs 10.87 to Rs 14.37 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and the Tiger Explorer XCx 1200 is priced at Rs 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new range of motorcycles is expected to come to India by the first half of 2018.