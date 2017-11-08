EICMA 2017: Honda’s 2018 Africa Twin unveiled, gets more ground clearance and new livery!

Honda’s Africa Twin Adventure Sport was launched earlier this year, and within days of its launch all 50 units that Honda had brought to India flew off the shelves, and that is quite a feat considering the Africa Twin 12 lakh plus price tag. Proving that young India has had a taste of what touring motorcycles are really capable off and want more! Now Honda has unveiled the new 2018 Africa Twin, picking up square where the previous motorcycle left off. Aside from the new paint schematic Honda have also given the 2018 Africa Twin Adventure Sport more ground clearance, a taller windscreen and a larger fuel tank, which now brings the size up from 18.8 litres to a total of 24.2 litres which allows for a 500km range. In terms of added ground-clearance the 20 mm more ground clearance which brings 270 mm, with now-fully adjustable cartridge-type forks. In terms of livery, the Honda Africa gets a three-tone paint job paying homage to the four-time Paris Dakar Rally winning Honda XRV650 Africa Twin to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sport saves 2.3 kilos in weight courtesy a new lithium-ion battery, which brings the kerb weight down to 243 kilos for the manual motorcycle and the DCT variant to 253 kilos.Like the Triumph Tiger, the Africa twin gets a modified air-intake filter as well with a more free flowing exhaust which Honda say has a more “evocative howl”.

The new 2018 Honda Africa Twin’s 21 and 18 inch wheels (front, rear) will now be made from stainless-steel. Honda is also slated to be adding an optional quick shifter to its accessories list for the manual version. The seat height has also increased from 850 mm to 899 mm, which might make the Africa twin slightly inaccessible to shorter riders. However, Honda has not made any changes to 999cc motors which still makes the same 95 hp and 99 Nm of torque.