Ducati unveil Scrambler Mach 2.0 and updated Full Throttle at Wheels and Waves

Wheels and Waves festival is hosting motorcycle manufacturers from around the world at the French town of Biarritz, where bike brands have been showcasing custom builds and even unveiling new production models. Ducati too have launched the new Scrambler and an updated version of the Full Throttle.

The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is based on the same platform and engine as the standard model. It is powered by a 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine that makes 73.90 bhp and 68 Nm. Unlike the old Scrambler, the Scrambler Mach 2.0 has been fitted with a lower and tapered handlebar. The seat is from the Flat Track Pro model, and it features a black exhaust and cylinder head covers and brushed cooling fins.

Legendary bike builder Roland Sands, the brain behind the paint job, took inspiration from the Bell Cross Idol helmet featured in the 2017 Ducati Scrambler apparel collection.

The new Scrambler, a.k.a Scrambler Mach 2.0, will be available in international markets starting July at a price tag of £8250 (about Rs 6.8 lakh). The name of the new motorcycle comes from the original Ducati Mach 1 250 from 1965, which used the same engine as the Scrambler 250.

Scrambler Full Throttle too has been updated with some new graphics, a black tank, a new front mudguard, and a new side panel with black and yellow chequerboard pattern.