Ducati to launch the Multistrada Enduro Pro in July 2017; the most expensive Enduro in the country

After its launch in Europe in June this year, Ducati is set to introduce its top-end Multistrada Enduro Pro adventure-tourer motorcycle in India. The company is expected to introduce the ADV model in July this year, however, the date is yet to be confirmed. Like other Ducati Enduro models, the 'Pro' suffixed motorcycle will be a direct import most likely from Thailand into the country. Like the Multistrada Enduro, there are a host of safety features including DTC (Ducati Traction Control), Cornering as well as standard ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), a six-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit, DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control), Skyhook suspension and cornering lights.

Powering the Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro is the existing 1,198 cc L-Twin Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) motor found on most other Enduro models that churn out 157 hp of power and 136 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The adventure-tourer is expected to be offered in one colour option, a dual-tone shade of black and brown with hints of silver on the skid plate as well as the swingarm. The large 'Enduro' badging on the steel fuel tank, Touratech crash bars with auxiliary lights, a Termignoni titanium exhaust and Pirelli Scorpion Rally Tyres when compared to the Multistrada Enduro.

Like all Multistrada Enduro models sold in the country, the Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro serve the purpose of ADV enthusiasts in the country with its off-road credentials in particular. Once introduced, the adventurer-tourer is expected to get a price tag of Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, considering that the Multistrada Enduro is priced at Rs 17.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi before implementation of the upcoming Goods and Services Tax or GST which is expected to bring down the retail of such motorcycles.