2018 Ducati Panigale V4 images leaked: First shots of the next flagship Ducati emerge and it’s a stunner!

Ducati is set to unveil its Desmosedici Stradale engine, the new 90-degree V4 engine that will feature on Ducati’s of the future. Now plans had it that, it would be kept from the public eye till it’s due to launch in EICMA in Milan this November. But with the full force of the internet, some bloke with a smartphone can often blow the most clandestine plans to smithereens. Which as you must have figured by the image above is exactly what has happened.

This picture which has been playing up on the interwebs proposes that the bike in the frame is Ducati’s new Panigale V4 superbike out on test. From the looks of it, everything seems legit, the bike does bear an uncanny resemblance to spy shots we found earlier this year. Now on the surface, the new Panigale seems like it retains a lot of bodywork from its predecessor, although trained eyes would have already spotted the new details. The headlight has air-dams, that look like it will work to cool the V4 engine. The frameless chassis is also in place, with black frame spar going from the rear cycling bank, attaching to the front cylinder and protruding forward till the airbox.

The exhaust on the Panigale V4 also looks similar to the v-twin model, though it appears that there is a twin-pipe loop under the rider’s seat, rather than the single-pipe on the previous edition.The exhaust on the Panigale V4 also shares some core heritage with the V-twin, though it appears that there is a twin- pipe running under the main seat, as opposed to the single pipe on the V-twin. While there is limited difference between the old and the new machine, what’s more, interesting is the similarities for two very different machines.