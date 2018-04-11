Ducati ‘Circuit’ Monster! Arshad Warsi buys himself a Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition

Celebrities buying themselves a fancy set of wheels makes headlines as their fans want to know the things they like. Just recently, Kunal Khemu brought home Ducati Scrambler Icon and now Ducati has made a sale to a notable personality in India - the beloved Circuit. Or what his passport and other ID proofs must say - Arshad Warsi. See what we did there - Circuit Monster. It's actually a cool sounding name and perhaps what Mr Warsi should call his latest prized possession with love. But that is up to him.

What is up to us is to talk about the bike. The latest pictures shared by Ducati Infinity Mumbai show Arshad Warsi taking delivery with a loud smile of his new Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition. While a Ducati always looks fantastic in its signature red, but the matte black finish makes it look that much more aggressive.

Arshad Warsi is quite a motorcycle enthusiast. He owns an Indian Scout and the latest addition to his collection is a naked middle-weight street fighter from Italy.

Ducati Monster 797 is powered by an 803cc Desmodue L-twin engine that produces a maximum power output of 73 hp at 8,250 rpm, with a peak torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The design is minimalistic as is signature to Ducati Monster since the very first model Monster 900 was launched in 1993. It is marked by the trellis frame, LED turn indicators and tail lamp. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster.

We too had a go on the Ducati Monster 797. Find the detailed video review below:

The Ducati Monster 797 is available in three colours that include Ducati Red, Star White Silk and Dark Stealth. We suppose Mr Warsi happens to like the matt black finish of the Dark Edition. Ducati Monster 797 retails in India at Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), and in the price bracket, it competes with Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S.