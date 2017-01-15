Ducati 1299 Superleggera launched. Yours for Rs 1.12 crore!

There were a number of noteworthy examples at the recently concluded 2016 EICMA motorcycle show. One such model that stood out for the technology-laden package was the Ducati 1299 Superleggera. It has been silently added to the motorcycles offered by the company in the country and carries a price tag of Rs 1.12 crore. That is the ex-showroom price and additional taxes will also be applicable. The reason for this price tag is the extensive use of carbon fibre on the track-oriented machine. Instead of the conventional materials, the frame (in this case a monocoque frame), swingarm and even the alloy wheels are fabricated out of carbon fibre. The screws are made using Titanium and the Akrapovic exhausts are also made from the ultra-light yet strong material. The use of these materials puts the 1299 Superleggera's kerb weight at just 167 kg. Some production motorcycles currently on sale with a smaller engine weigh more than this superbike.

Behind the fairing of this track-attack machine is Ducati's most powerful twin-cylinder 1,285 cc mill that generates 212 hp of power and 146.5 Nm of torque that is mated to a 6-speed transmission with quick shifter. Due to the lightweight construction, the power-to-weight ratio is a massive 1,378 hp per tonne. To cope up with this power, Ducati has packed the 1299 Superleggera with DSC (Ducati Slide Control), DTC EVO (Traction Control EVO) and the first superbike from the Italian manufacturer to feature DPL (Ducati Power Launch) and EBC (Engine Brake Control)

All eyes were on the 1299 Superleggera at the unveil at EICMA motorcycle show. And if the price tag, which sets you back by almost Rs 1.50 crore for the race aficionados, another setback would be that this superbike would be limited to just 500 units. Uncertain of the numbers of production vehicles that will reach India, the certainty is in case you see one, be rest assured, it would make you bite the dust.