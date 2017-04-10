DSK Benelli to launch Tornado 302R in May 2017

The DSK Benelli was planning to launch the anticipated Tornado 302R in India earlier this year and was delayed as it did not get clearance from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Now, the company has cleared ARAI processes in the country and the two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the Tornado 302R in India in May, 2017.

The upcoming motorcycle will be powered by a 300 cc, parallel-twin, two-cylinder engine that will develop 37 hp of power and a peak torque of 27 Nm and will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle will be equipped with upside down fork up front and rear monoshock suspension.

The two-wheeler maker will equip the upcoming motorcycle with ABS (Antilock Braking System) as standard. The full-faired model will also get a new chassis, a steel trellis frame, that is lighter than the Benelli TNT 300 and is likely to weigh around 196 kg. With the new chassis, the Benelli is expected have improved handling and stability.

In order to make to look different from its naked sibling, the Benelli Tornado 302R will get a new front design coupled with a new split headlamp, however, the rear will be similar to the TNT 300. The upcoming motorcycle will also receive front and rear disc brakes.

The company will locally assemble the Tornado 302R in the country and is expected to be priced about Rs 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The DSK Benelli Tornado 302R will compete with the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the segment.

Source: NDTV Auto