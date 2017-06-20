DSK Benelli 302R bookings open, to compete with KTM and TVS Apache RR 310S

DSK Benelli has officially started accepting bookings for the Benelli 302R. Although the company has not confirmed the booking amount, as per our earlier reports, the company's dealers are accepting booking for the upcoming motorcycle at Rs 25,000. The anticipated Benelli 302R is a full-faired sports motorcycle that will compete with the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in its segment.

Powering the motorcycle will be a 300 cc in-line two cylinder, water-cooled, four-stroke engine that will develop around 37 hp of power and churns out 27 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and will also get upside down front forks and an adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear.

Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “It is quite overwhelming to see that DSK Benelli 302R is receiving such a positive customer response even before it has entered the market. This signifies the trust and brand salience that DSK Benelli has been able to develop amongst the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts. What’s more remarkable about 302R is the fact that the fully faired sports bike is a true manifestation of the Tornado pedigree, whose legacy has enchanted the global superbiking community for about half a century now. Since advance bookings for the premium bike have been initiated, we are foreseeing strong disruptions in the Indian mid-range biking segment.”

The sub-500cc Benelli 302R will be an entry-level model and will be equipped with trestle frame, which will offer improved performance and manoeuvrability on all road conditions due to its light weight. It is expected to have a kerb weight of around 196 kg. The motorcycle will feature front and rear disc brakes and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard.

The Benelli 302R will share its styling with the TNT 300 and will get a split headlamp cluster and a new front design, however, the rear will be similar to the TNT 300. The company is expected to offer the DSK Benelli 302R with four body colour, namely; Red with White, Red with Black, Green and Silver. Expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, the 302R is likely to be locally assembled.