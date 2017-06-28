Dhinchak Pooja under Delhi Traffic Police radar, here’s why

Dhinchak Pooja became an internet star a short while back for some of her videos on social media, especially the one named 'Selfie maine le li aaj'. Her newest videos 'Dilo ka shooter hai mera Scooter' too has been catching eyeballs lately but this time Delhi Traffic Police is one of them. Her latest videos shows her riding a red Vespa scooter on public roads without any helmet. A few aware viewers viewers spotted the failure to comply with traffic rules and reported the matter to Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter. Delhi Police replied promptly asking for the date, time and exact place where the scooter is shown in the video so that required action can be taken. Identifying the scooter in the video won't be a hassle as the number plate is clearly visible in the video. However, this alone isn't enough to prosecute the person in discussion and in the video.

In order to prosecute any person for a traffic offence with an image or video, the Police also needs the exact location where the offence took place along with the date and time. These details, it seems can only be provided by people who were part of the shoot or were one of the onlookers on the street when this video was being shot as no such information is available in the video itself. It's highly unlikely that this information cannot be traced but it's hard to comment on the timeline of its availability so it'll be interesting to see if and when this happens.

Thanks,kindly tweet with date,time and exact place so that necessary action can be taken. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017

Thanks,action will be taken. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017

This isn't the first of its kind case, wherein a well-known person has ignored to follow all traffic rules in order to get a visually appealing photo or a video. Celebrities too have been spotted riding two-wheelers without helmets in movies/ serials. Similarly, stunts on public roads too have been under the scanner of the cops across the country for the safety hazards posed to numerous road users. That also brings up the point of professional stunt performers but those shouldn't be viewed in the same light since they wear safety gear and practice stunts on closed circuits or in controlled environments.

Out on the road though, come what may, each one of us should abide by all traffic laws and always wear at least an ISI-certified helmet. We encourage all two-wheeler users to wear additional safety gear such as riding jackets, pants, boots and gloves. However, we do understand that many use their vehicles as means of transportation, which makes it impossible to be fully geared up at all times but please avoid wearing unbranded helmets just to avoid fines as they may cost lives at some time.