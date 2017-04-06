Royal Enfield Bullet 500 gets FI and more power, deliveries by April end

While the Supreme Court ban on BS III vehicles saw all auto manufacturers update their engines to BS IV compliance, Royal Enfield is taking the updation a step above by one-by-one introducing fuel injection in their motorcycles that so far ran on carburettors. The next in line is the Bullet 500, which is also to receive some cosmetic changes. The Indian website of Royal Enfield was last week updated with the introduction of fuel injection system in the Himalayan. Prices of the Bullet EFI have not been confirmed yet, but considering that fuel injection system is more sophisticated and expensive to make, the motorcycle will be priced a notch higher than the current model. A dealership in Delhi told us that Bullet 500 EFI will be available in the next 15-20 days.

The Bullet 500 EFI will be powered by a 499cc single cylinder 4-stroke fuel injection engine, which produces 27.2 hp @ 5250 rpm and maximum torque of 41.3 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Compared to the carburettor version, the EFI will provide a more refined ride with lesser vibrations.

The new motorcycle will also be available in a brand new colour – Forest Green, along with a new pillion grab-rail. The Royal Enfield winged badge on the tank will now come in silver and gold dual tone livery.

Other features include 19 inch shod with new MRF Zapper front tires, a vintage tail lamp and headlight casing with the signature twin pilot lamps known as ‘Tiger Eye Lamps’. Royal Enfield Bullet 500 is currently priced at Rs 1,72,125 onwards (ex-showroom, Mumbai), and the EFI version is expected to be priced slightly above. The price and other detail will be known soon when the motorcycle is officially launched by the fourth week of April.