Dakar 2017 Results – Stage 6 ends; TVS Sherco struggling, Hero MotoSport still in the game

It was a great start for Team TVS Sherco at the Dakar Rally 2017 as John Pedrero took the lead in Stage 1 while Aravind KP, who participated for the first time, was also off to a great start. Hedge followed closely, however by Stage 6, the team is now struggling just to keep up. On the brighter side of things for India, Hero MotoSport CS Santosh, although at a conservative pace, is still in the rally.

Video: Stage 6 - Dakar Stories - Dakar 2017



Aravind KP was on 61st position in Stage 1, however, an injury to the wrist in stage 2 cost him time and ranking. The strong-willed rider soldiered on to Stage 3 but after 40 kms into the stage, a crash and another injury ended his participation in this year's Dakar Rally. CS Santosh, despite being lower in the rankings, is still in the rally.

Sam Sunderland of Red Bull KTM Factory Team has been leading the Motorcycles Category up to Stage 6 after Toby Price, the reigning champion, retired from the race due to a broken femur. Price's injury has lead to a more competitive ground for others. Pablo Quintanilla of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing was at a close second and Adrian Van Beveren of Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team was at third position at the end of Stage 6.

The Dakar 2017 Rally is comprised of 12 stages and participants will cross three countries, Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina. These participants are competing in the Motorcycle, Quad, Car, UTV and Truck categories.