Cheaper Royal Enfield 350X to launch alongside the 500X: All you need to know about the Candy coloured Thunderbird twins

We reported earlier that the Royal Enfield Thunderbird will be getting a new X variant, which gets some new contemporary styling cues to bring the Thunderbird 500 into the new generation. Now it transpires that the 500X will have a 350cc sibling as well. The new range is expected to sell alongside the Thunderbird series in India, and is likely to appeal to the younger audience with the bright colour schemes. The 350X will also get styling cues on similar lines to the 500X and according is likely to go on sale alongside the 500X later in 2018.

Both X variants will be the first Royal Enfield’s to get alloy wheels, in the form of 9-spoke matte black wheels. Now this is a major deviation from the standard Royal Enfield design language. Royal Enfield, has in a way followed in the footsteps of the Indian Motorcycles who also gave their line a range of motorcycles a touch with candy coloured themes. Now making this claim might seem a little tall but we think that the 350X does look like the front wheel on the 500/350X does seem like a smaller 18-inch unit, which might allow the Thunderbird X to be more flickable through tight sections.

The 350X will also get blacked out headlight dome with an LED daytime-running lamp. It also get the new shorter handlebar like the 500X, which will replace the ape hangers on the standard Thunderbird. The twin bods which get a hybrid analogue/digital dial will also get a chrome garnish. The new single piece seat is also replaces the split on the standard Thunderbird.

The Thunderbird 350X will be available in red and white in terms of colour themes, although this will be limited to the tank surface. The 500X will get two additional colours in the form of bright yellow and blue. However it is likely that more colours will also join the line up depending on the 500/350x’s success. We expect both the candy coloured Thunderbird twins with 350 and 500X to sell at a slight premium on the existing bikes which currently retail at Rs 1.48 lakh (350) and Rs 1.90 lakh (500; all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai).