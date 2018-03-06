Can Mahindra Mojo UT300 finally bring some two-wheeler success to brand as it undercuts Bajaj Dominar’s price?

Mahindra two-wheelers has recently launched the Mojo UT300 in India at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle has been launched with an introductory benefit of Rs 10,000 that is valid until 31st March, 2018. This means that if you wish to purchase the motorcycle on or before 31st March, you will get a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the on-road price of the motorcycle. Besides this, the company has also rolled out an interesting offer for the existing Mojo customers. The existing customers of the Mojo XT300 or UT300 can refer someone to buy a Mojo and in return, they will get accessories worth Rs 4,000 absolutely free. This clearly shows that Mahindra is now getting aggressive on its strategies with the Mojo. With the lucrative discount that the company is offering with the Mojo, the bike can get a good amount of takers before the offer expires.

The standard Mahindra Mojo XT300 currently retails in India at a price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the company has managed to cut off Rs 25,000 on the UT300 edition. All this is possible due to multiple cost-cutting measures that have been implemented in the bike. For instance, the front inverted forks have been replaced by the conventional telescopic units, the fuel injection system has given way to a carburetor and a lot more.

The Mahindra Mojo UT300 is powered by the same 295cc engine that runs the standard XT300 model. As already mentioned, the engine now ditches the fuel injection system and a carburetor is employed to keep the costs in check. For this reason, the engine on the UT300 develops 22.7 bhp along with a peak torque of 25 Nm, outputs lower than the XT300 model.

The new Mahindra Mojo price undercuts the Bajaj Dominar 400's tag, especially with the introductory offer. The top end ABS version of the Dominar 400 is available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.56 lakh while the non-ABS trim will set you back by Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Needless to say, with the Mojo UT300, the company has brought the pricing at par with the Bajaj Dominar and that has sorted out one of the major drawbacks of the Mojo, when seeing through the eyes of the customer. Now only time will tell how the enthusiasts accept the more affordable Mojo and will the sales start climbing as per the expectations of Mahindra in the months to come.