Brembo announces recall for possible brake failure: Here’s which motorcycle brands have suffered

Renowned braking solutions manufacturer Brembo has just announced a recall for possible brake failure. Due to this, multiple brands have been affected and Aprilia is the first one that has recalled its motorcycles. The recall has been issued due to a problem in the Brembo PR16 radial master cylinder. In order to be precise, the piston in the master cylinder can develop a crack and this may lead to failure of the brake. The reason being, the said piston has been made from polyphenylene sulphide plastic and it can get damaged under harsh circumstances. The piston can fail in case of excessive use on the racetrack and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) intervention and even when the bike falls down. Under the company's recall, the plastic unit will be replaced by an aluminum one free of cost.

As already mentioned, the first recall is issued for Aprilia motorcycles. The Italian maker's RSV4 models that have been manufactured during 2016-17 fall under the recall. Also, 2017 Aprilia Tuono models have been covered in this in the United States. A total of 1800 Aprilia motorcycles have been recalled.

Besides Aprilia, Ducati has also announced a recall for its multiple motorcycle models that have been employed with Brembo brakes. The company will be recalling close to 8,000 models that have been manufactured between 2015 and 2018. The affected Ducati bikes include the 1299 Superleggera, Panigale R Final edition, Multistrada 1200, XDiavel S, Multistrada 1260, Scrambler cafe racer and Monster 1200. Ducati will initiate this recall starting 15th February 2018 and it will contact the customers of the affected bikes.

Brembo is one of the top names when it comes to high-performance braking and for this reason, several bike manufacturers must have got affected by the recall. Having said that, expect more companies to announce a recall in the coming days.