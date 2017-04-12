Bookings open for DSK Benelli Tornado 302R at Rs 25,000, to launch in May

A few days back we reported that DSK Benelli will launch the anticipated Tornado 302R in India in May, and now the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has started accepting bookings for it. The perspective buyers can book the upcoming Benelli Tornado 302R at a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence in the second half of May, 2017.

It is expected that the company will locally assemble the Tornado 302R in the country which will eventually lead to aggressive pricing at par with the competitors. The 302R is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and will complete with the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Powering the DSK Benelli Tornado 302R is a 300 cc, two-cylinder engine that will produce 37 hp of power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox. The company will also equip the motorcycle with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard and will also be offered with upside down fork up front and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The Tornado 302R will have shed some weight owing to the steel trellis frame, and is expected to have a kerb weight of around 196 kg, which is lighter than its naked sibling, Benelli TNT 300. The new frame will also improve handling and stability of the bike and, in turn, will have an improved fuel efficiency.

Talking about the styling and design of the Benelli Tornado 302R, the motorcycle will receive a new front design that will be further accentuated with a new split headlamp. The rear of the Tornado 302R will largely resemble the Benelli TNT 300. It will come equipped with disc brakes front and rear.