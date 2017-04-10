BMW Motorrad launches its range of motorcycles in India with prices starting Rs 14.9 lakh

BMW Motorrad has started its operation in India by launching its 2017 range of motorcycles. Currently the German manufacturer will be handling its operations through sales outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangaluru. The dealerships will display all range of BMW motorcycles - Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure. The models which will be available in India are S 1000 RR, R 1200 RS, R 1200 RT, K 1600 GTL, R 1200 R, S 1000 R, R NineT, R NineT Scrambler, R 1200 G S Adventure, R 1200 GS, S 1000 XR. These will all be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Currently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up dealerships and workshops in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. Shivapada Ray has been appointed as the head of BMW Motorrad India operations.

It is notable that the G310R is not a part of BMW Motorrad product line up in India. The G310R was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and was expected to launch in April 2017. The motorcycle is manufactured jointly with TVS at Hosur facility, and it will also be exported to the international market.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding. We intend to embark on this success story in India - with our ongoing product offensive, which we will further expand and by increasing our presence in the country with the right partners.”

Here are the price of BMW Motorrad India motorcycles