BMW Motorrad appoints Markus Schramm as Director: G310R launch in India will be first major opportunity and challenge

BMW Motorrad has just appointed Markus Schramm as its new Director and he'll take over his new role starting 1st May, 2018. Schramm will replace Stephan Schaller who left BMW Motorrad last month. Herbert Kuhner was managing things since then and he will retire in April 2018. Schaller was heading BMW since the year 2012 and that is when he succeeded Hendrik von Kuenheim. The company's new Director, Markus Schramm has been with BMW since 1991 and he is currently responsible for the corporate and product strategy planning. He had been into multiple roles earlier like sales, aftersales, strategy, planning and controlling. Markus is an avid motorcyclist and he has interest in marathon running as well.

Talking about India strategies, BMW Motorrad is currently busy setting up its dealership network here and that is the prime reason behind the delay in the launch of its awaited roadster G310R. The launch of the BMW G310R is now slated for the second half of current calendar year as announced by the company at Auto Expo 2018. The company also has plans to launch the BMW G 310 GS, which is essentially the adventure tourer version of the G310R.

Among many opportunities, the launch of the BMW G310R in India is seen as a major one for Markus. The reason being, this is the first time that the company will be entering the mass market segment in India. At the same time, this opportunity will be challenging as well since the territory in which BMW Motorrad will be marking its footprints already has the presence of some worthy players that not only offer a high value for money package at a similar price point but also deliver higher power output. The customers who will enter the BMW Motorrad brand with the new G310R will also be potential buyers for the brand's bigger capacity motorcycles and hence, the network will further help in times to come. Another challenge will be the dealership network on which BMW Motorrad is working in India along with the after sales points. The company currently has seven outlets in India in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kochi. The company has plans to expand to multiple cities in the coming months to make the brand more accessible to the masses.

Speaking of the recent launches, the German automaker had launched two motorcycles in India at Auto Expo 2018 that go by the names F 750 GS and F 850 GS. While the former was launched in India at a price of Rs 12.20 lakh, the latter will set you back by Rs 13.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other news, BMW has announced the Motorrad Safari in India for the first time. The event comes in four different formats in order to maximise the adventure of the participants. These four formats have been named Deccan Safari, Desert Safari, Mountain Safari and International Safari. The first edition of the event, BMW Motorrad Deccan Safari started from Bengaluru to Kabani and it took place from 23-25 March 2018.