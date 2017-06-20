BMW G310R won’t launch this year, wait extends further

After a long wait, BMW Motorrad officially commenced its operation in India in April this year, launching a wide range of motorcycles across segments. However, the company surprisingly didn't launch the much anticipated G 310R, which was showcased at the Auto Expo in 2016. The wait now sadly will be longer as in a recent interview to Car and Bike, BMW Group India President, Vikram Pawah said that the company will set up it dealership network in key cities and the entry level motorcycle will not launch this year. The move could be a result of the company struggling to bring down the cost of the G310 R to competitive levels. KTM is already selling feature-packed products at attractive prices and TVS too is soon expected to enter this price segment with the Apache RR 310S, which was also shown at the Auto Expo in 2016 by the name of Akula 310. The most powerful Apache too is based on the same platform as the BMW G310R and hence shares some components but will be launched in the next few weeks and ahead of the G310R.

The G310R is a naked street motorcycle that has been developed through a joint venture between TVS and BMW. The motorcycle will be manufactured in India at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The plant will also export the motorcycle at a later stage in order to achieve economies of scale and hopefully lower costs. The BMW G310 R is powered by a 313cc engine, that produces 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed constant mesh transmission. It will have 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. It is expected that the India-bound G310 R will be offered in three colours - Strato Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black and Pearl White Metallic.

The German manufacturer opened its dealerships in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore at earlier stages and will expand more dealerships in Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai at later stages. The G310R will be priced around Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and will compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke

Source-Car and Bike