Bike prices in India: ex-showroom prices of motorcycles from Bajaj, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Royal Enfield



The two-wheeler segment in India has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few years on the back of a burgeoning new middle-class. While scooters have been driving growth for the last few years, motorcycles/ bikes still form the backbone of two-wheeled mobility in India. The Government of India will implement the GST (Goods and Services Tax) on 1st July, under which the two-wheelers with engines under 350cc are likely to see a slight reduction in price, while those displacing more than 350cc will witness a considerable hike in prices. In order to help you plan your next purchase, here's a list a compilation of bike prices in India for the most popular models along with the likely effect of GST.

Bajaj bike prices

Bajaj sells motorcycles ranging from 100cc to sub - 400cc including the Pulsar, Discover and the Dominar 400. The Pulsar 135cc is priced at Rs 60,705, while the higher displacement Pulsar 220 retails at Rs 91,555, ex-showroom, Delhi. The more premium RS200 is available in two versions, non-ABS priced at Rs 1.21 lakh and ABS variant at Rs 1.33 lakh. The flagship model Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced between Rs 1.39 lakh and Rs 1.53 lakh, while the Discover, which is available with a 125cc engine costs Rs 51,659 for the base version and Rs 53,640 for the top version. After the implementation of GST, Bajaj Pulsar and Discover will attract a cess of 28 percent, while the Dominar, which is in the 350cc plus segment will become pricier due to the higher 31 percent tax after GST.

Honda bike prices

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India currently sells bikes ranging between 110cc to 1800cc, right from a basic Livo to the technology-packed powerhouse Goldwing. Honda's best-selling model range includes the Hornet 160 and the Unicorn. The motorcycles are priced between Rs 70,503 and Rs 87,037, ex-showroom, Delhi. Post GST, the prices of motorcycles above 350cc are expected to increase to 31 percent. Under 350cc two-wheelers are expected to incur a tax of 28 percent that includes Excise Duty at 12.5 percent, NCCD at one percent (National Calamity Contingency Duty), VAT at 12.5 percent (Value Added Tax) and CST two percent (Central Sales Tax). As a result, most commuter bike prices will largely remain unaffected after GST implementation but larger displacement bikes could undergo a considerable price increase.

Hero MotoCorp bike prices

Hero MotoCorp's current model lineup consists of motorcycles across various segments including the 100cc Splendor range and the 223cc Karizma ZMR. The Splendor range starts at Rs 48,280 for the standard variant and Rs 55,580 for the Splendor iSmart 110cc model. The Karizma ZMR, which is placed in the premium lineup in the company's range, carries a price tag of Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. After the implementation of GST on 1st July, almost all of the Hero MotorCorp model range will become marginally cheap as most of their motorcycle have a displacement of under 350cc.

TVS Motor bike prices

TVS Motor offers motorcycles in India ranging from Start City Plus to the Apache RTR. The TVS Apache RTR is available in 160cc to 200cc displacement and is priced at Rs 77,189 ex-showroom, Delhi for the base 160cc model and Rs 98,315 ex-showroom, Delhi for the Apache RTR 200 with Pirelli tyres. In the commuter segment, the TVS Victor retails at a starting price of Rs 52,015 ex-showroom, Delhi for the base version and Rs 54,015 ex-showroom, Delhi for the disc brake variant. TVS does not sell any bikes above 350cc in the country and hence all models are expected to attract a tax of 28 percent.

Royal Enfield bike prices

Royal Enfield model range in India comprises of Bullet, Classic, Thunderbird, Himalayan and the Continental GT. These are powered by engines displacing between 350cc and 535cc. The Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, while the 500cc model carries a price tag of Rs 1.80, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Himalayan is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi, while the Continental GT cafe racer retails at Rs 2.27 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. After the implementation of the GST, all models in Royal Enfield's portfolio are expected to get costlier. Royal Enfield models have a displacement of 350cc and above and therefore, it will attract a higher 31 percent tax rate from 1st July, 2017.