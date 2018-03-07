Bike mobile holder with charger: Use navigation like cars and here’s how much they cost online with accessories

Bike mobile holder with charger is quite a convenience feature. It is almost like having an infotainment screen for the bike. Speaking of accessories for motorcycles, bike mobile holder remains a top choice and necessity, if you will. While motorcycle mobile holder is considered to be mostly opted by those who want their bikes ready for touring into unknown territories. And why not, bike mobile holder with charger allows real-time information on directions to flash right in front of the rider. Even if one isn't planning to use their motorcycle for touring purposes, you'll agree a bike mobile holder is very handy for city riding as well. Let's admit it, we may live in Delhi or Mumbai or Chennai or anywhere else, we can't know all the roads in our city. Hence, a simple addition of a bike mobile holder can save a lot of time.

While I preach the importance of a bike mobile holder, I don't have one on my motorcycle. It isn't that I don't want it but just haven't got the chance to do it yet. But do as I say, not as I do. Get mobile holder for your bike because I know the annoyance of having to stop by the roadside to check the map every now and then.

How expensive are they? And where do you get them?

Motorcycle mobile holders aren't very expensive and they are easily available online. Type 'mobile holder for bike' on Google and you'll get a plethora of bike mobile holders at various prices. There's one available on Amazon priced at Rs 250 and another on Snapdeal at Rs 299. Order them online and don't worry about its installation. It is a fairly simple job – just a screw on the mounting bracket that has to be tightened on the handlebar. Most of the bike mobile holders are universal and will fit all motorcycle handlebars and can take phones with a width similar to Apple iPhone 6 Plus.

Even better. Add a mobile phone charger

Navigation will be covered by a bike mobile holder, but spend a little bit more and charge your phone along the way. Priced at Rs 800 or Rs 1200 Or Rs 1500, motorcycle mobile holders with chargers are also easily available online. However, perhaps seek an expert to install it on your bike. Although there are comprehensive blogs and videos available on the Internet about to how to install a bike mobile holder yourself, but if you choose to do it - you're on your own.

And if you happen to live in Cherrapunji or are certain you will get caught in rain and you will need to mount your phone on your bike, you could get a waterproof bike mobile holder. Priced at about Rs 600, waterproof motorcycle mobile holders can be bought online and allows using the phone while it is sealed inside the holder.