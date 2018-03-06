Benelli 302 Touring bike: Why Benelli’s cheapest tourer might not come to India

Benelli has just taken the wraps off its 302 tourer motorcycle in China. The bike comes based on the Benelli 302R and TNT300, both of which are currently on sale in India. The new Benelli 302 tourer comes with multiple elements that you would normally expect on a touring motorcycle. The motorcycle has been assisted with a projector headlamp and the turning winkers are integrated on the fairing only. The fuel tank of the new Benelli 302 has also been redesigned and we believe that the capacity must have gone up in order to support long distance rides. The 302 also gets a more upright handlebar in order to offer a more comfortable riding position. Powering the Benelli 302 is the same 300cc twin cylinder engine that does duty on the TNT300 and 302R. The engine on the TNT 300 develops respective power and torque outputs of 37 bhp and 26 Nm. In comparison, the engine on the new Benelli 302 tourer churns out 34 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

The new Benelli 302 sits on the same frame as the TNT 300. The suspension system of the motorcycle comes with inverted forks at the front along with an offset monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes assisted with disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also on offer as standard to offer safe and effective braking.

The new Benelli 302 accounts for a total kerb weight of 216 kg that is a bit high for a motorcycle that falls in the said category. There is a little possibility at present that DSK Benelli will bring the 302 tourer to India as its pricing might not be at par with the expectations of the Indian customer. Also, since that market for entry-level tourers is not that much flourished in India, we believe Benelli will hold the plans for launching the motorcycle in India as of now. However, that should not disappoint you as the company will launch the TRK 502 adventure tourer in the coming months.