Bajaj V12 launched at Rs 56,283 in India

After successfully launching the Bajaj V15 in India in March, 2016, the automaker has now launched the Bajaj V12 at a price tag of Rs 56,283, ex-showroom, Delhi. Since the launch of the 'V' brand in India, the Bajaj V15 quickly gained popularity, primarily due to its connect with the erstwhile Indian Naval Carrier INS Vikrant and has sold more than 1.6 lakh units till date.

The Bajaj V12 is a smaller version of the V15 and is powered by the same single cylinder, 4 stroke air cooled DTS-i engine, but the company has reduced the bore and stroke of the engine. The unit now displaces 124.5cc and produces 10.5 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and churns out a peak torque of 10.9 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The Bajaj V15, on the other hand, is powered by a 150cc engine that develops 14.7 hp and 13 Nm of torque.

Although both the models look similar, Bajaj has offered the V12 with different features and has also changed the dimensions of the Bajaj V12. The Bajaj V12 is shorter than the V15 by 4 mm and now measures 2,040 mm and the height has been lowered by 4mm which is now 1,066 mm.

Features that differentiate the V12 from the V15 include 130 mm dia drum brakes at both the ends, 2.75-18 tyre at the front and 100/90-16 at the rear. The Bajaj V12 also gets twin shocks, Nitrox (Gas filled) suspensions instead of the twin-spring loaded hydraulic type with gas filled suspension on the V15. Similar to the Bajaj V15, the V12 also uses the metal from decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The V12 will further increase the volumes for the V range of motorcycles as with a lower price-tag it will appeal to a larger number of customers in the already popular 125 cc segment The Bajaj V12 in the 125cc segment compete with the Honda Shine, Hero Glamour and TVS Phoenix.