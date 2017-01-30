Bajaj Pulsar NS200 launched, starts at Rs 1.16 lakh

Bajaj Auto has re-introduced the Pulsar NS200 with three new colour options at a price tag of Rs 1.16 lakh, on-road Mumbai. According to the Executive Bajaj dealership in Ghatkopar, the company has already started delivering the motorcycle at dealerships who have commenced accepting booking of the new motorcycle with a token amount of Rs 1,000. Deliveries of the new NS200 to customers will start by the first week of February 2017. The new colours on offer will be shades of blue, white and red. Currently, there is no official statement from the motorcycle manufacturer about the re-launch of the Pulsar NS200, however, the same is expected to happen during its official launch timeline.

2017 Pulsar NS200 in Red

The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be powered by the existing 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine with triple-spark technology that develops 23.1 hp of power and 18.3 Nm of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. The new Pulsar NS200 may get FI (Fuel Injection) technology and the engine compliant to BS-IV emission norms. Although details of the new NS200 are scarce, it is expected to be offered with LED headlamp, refreshed body graphics and Bajaj's 'Laser Edge' graphics. Braking duties will be carried by disc brakes at both ends, however, there will no option of an ABS, as per the Mumbai-based dealership. Since no mechanical changes are expected to be in the new motorcycle from Bajaj, the suspension duties could be done by the existing 37mm telescopic front fork and a 'Nitrox' mono-shock at the rear.

2017 Pulsar NS200 in White

The new Pulsar NS200 will command a slight premium over the outgoing model, once officially introduced, it will compete with the likes of the non-ABS range of the TVS Apache RTR200 4V.