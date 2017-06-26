Bajaj Pulsar 160NS to launch in India by July



Bajaj Auto will launch the Pulsar NS160 in July this year, as reported by India.com/auto. The company dealerships have started billing for the motorcycle and the Pulsar NS 160 is expected to reach the dealerships by next week. In 2016, the company showcased the motorcycle in Turkey, and it complies with the Euro 4 emission norms. The Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil cooled, four-stroke engine, capable of producing 15.2 hp of power and 14.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension comprises of a telescopic fork at front and a monoshock unit at the rear.

The motorcycle gets a single disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear along with the option of a single-channel ABS. In addition, it gets features, such as clip on handle bars, AHO(automatic headlamp on), digital-analogue instrument console, an underbelly exhaust, new fuel filler cap, split seats and LED tail lamps.

The Pulsar 160NS features a perimeter frame and measures 2,105mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,220mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,363mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 135 kgs and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and at the rear.

As for the prices, the Pulsar NS160 will be introduced at a price tag of around Rs 80,000 to Rs 85,000, ex-showroom, Delhi. When launched, the Pulsar NS160 will compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer and Honda CB Hornet 160.

Source-India.com/auto