Bajaj Pulsar 135 discontinued in India: What led to death of the smallest Pulsar

Bajaj Auto has removed the Pulsar 135 from its official website for India. When Express Drives confirmed to its dealer sources, we came to find out that they have stopped receiving the lot of the said model. The new Bajaj Pulsar 135 is the smallest member in the company's popular Pulsar line up. Our dealer source further confirmed to us that the sales of the Bajaj Pulsar 135 have been on a constant low since the last few months. The company had introduced the new updated Pulsar 135 with better paint schemes a few months back but that also did not work in its favour. For this reason, the manufacturer was left with no option but to retire the motorcycle from the Indian two-wheeler market.

The Bajaj Pulsar 135 used to come powered by a 134.6cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine on the bike was good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 13.3 bhp and 11.4 Nm. The braking system of the Bajaj Pulsar 135 comprised of 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The suspension system of the motorcycle had conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear.

We have contacted Bajaj Auto for the same and are awaiting an official confirmation. As soon as we get a quote from the manufacturer, we will update in this story. So stay tuned with us for the same. In case you wish to own the motorcycle, you can visit your nearest dealership to find out if it has any stock left.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has recently hiked the prices across its model range. The company's entry-level commuter Platina ComforTec has seen the least price increase of Rs 500, the flagship Dominar has witnessed the maximum price hike at Rs 2,000.