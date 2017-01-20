Bajaj launches Pulsar RS 200 with new body colours

Earlier in 2016, Bajaj Motorcycles introduced the Pulsar RS 200 and with new colours in Turkey and now the two-wheeler manufacturer has added new body colours to its one of the most popular motorcycles, the Pulsar RS 200 in India. The two new colours introduced for the motorcycle include Racing Blue & White and Silver & Black colours and is available with both, ABS and non-ABS version. The non-ABS version is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, on-road in Mumbai, while the ABS equipped Pulsar carries a price tag of Rs 1.62 lakh, on-road, Mumbai.

The company has painted the front wheels of the ABS version in white, while the rear rims get a black paint job. The non-ABS version receives black painted front alloy wheels. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 also receives silver and blue colour on the front fender, under the fairing panels as well as at the rear.

Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 remains unchanged and is powered by the same 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine that produces 24.2 hp of power and 18.6 Nm of torque. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is now offered with a choice of five colours including yellow, red, black, blue and the newly introduced racing blue & white and Silver & Black colours. The booking for the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 with new body colours has started and will be available across all the Bajaj dealerships in the country for sale.